Government Allocates UAH 41.4M To Kharkiv For Construction Of School Shelters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the allocation of UAH 41.4 million in state budgetary subsidies for the construction of shelters in Kharkiv's secondary education institutions.
This information was provided by Taras Melnychuk , the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.
"The amount of state budget subsidies distributed to local budgets for the purpose of establishing safe conditions in institutions providing general secondary education in 2024 has been allocated in the amount of UAH 41,428,997 to the budget of the Kharkiv City Territorial Community," the statement reads.
As reported, with the support of a UNICEF program, the Poltava community received UAH 4.6 million to equip shelters in two lyceums.
