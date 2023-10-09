Indonesian Minister Meets Community Members In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indonesian Minister of Manpower, H E Ida Fawziya, on the sidelines of her visit to Qatar, met hundreds of Indonesian workers in Al Khor recently.

During her short visit to Al Khor, the Minister was accompanied by Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan. The purpose of the visit is to enhance silaturrahmi or bondship between the government and its people who are working in Qatar especially in Al Khor.

This visit was also a platform by Minister Ida to update some of the government's policies which are related to the life of Indonesian migrant workers abroad. One of the policies that was underlined by the minister was the necessity of each Indonesian migrant worker to be registered on the social security programme for workers or BPJS Ketenagakerjaan. This programme, according to the minister, will give a lot of benefits for the Indonesian workers abroad.

In addition, the minister also conveyed a message to all Indonesians living in Qatar to consistently respect the Qatari laws and regulations as well as its customs and traditions.“There is an ancient proverb in Indonesia, which should be remembered and implemented by Indonesians living abroad, including in Qatar, saying that, where the feet touch the ground, there the sky held up.” As noted by the Indonesian Embassy, in a group, the Indonesian community has been present in Qatar since August 1995, when groups of professional workers from Aceh arrived in Qatar to participate in building the foundations of the Qatar oil and gas industry. Since then, the Indonesian community in Qatar has grown to include several second generations of Indonesian citizens who were born in Qatar.

Ambassador Hassan said one of the recognitions from the government of Qatar to the Indonesian community is the appointment of Indonesia as the partner country for Qatar Year of Culture 2023.“As the first country from the Southeast Asian region holding the partner country's status, I am really honoured, and I am pretty sure that this status was given by Qatar government because the Indonesian community in Qatar has contributed a lot to the State of Qatar and its community.”

Currently, there are approximately 23,551 Indonesian citizens in Qatar, as per May 2023 data.