New Momentum For Indonesia's Stalled Masela Gas Field

(MENAFN- Asia Times) JAKARTA – Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif 's reference to using hybrid offshore and onshore development systems in the Masela liquified natural gas (LNG) project raises speculation that plans for laying a 170-kilometer pipeline across a 3,000-meter-deep undersea trench may be either delayed or abandoned altogether.

Majority Japanese stakeholder Inpex Corporation is accelerating progress on the 9.5 million tonne per year Abadi LNG plant in the remote Arafua Sea, with a final investment decision now due in mid-2026, at least seven years behind schedule.



The 13 trillion cubic feet (TCF) project has regained some momentum since Indonesian and Malaysian state oil firms Pertamina and Petronas recently teamed up to buy the 35% stake in the project previously held by Royal Dutch Shell, one of the global pioneers of floating LNG technology (FLNG).

Shell eventually withdrew from Masela after the then-newly installed Joko Widodo government insisted in 2015 on converting it from an offshore to an onshore operation on the Tanimbar islands, north of the Indonesia-Australia maritime border.

The US$650 million investment transaction will be settled in two payment tranches ­– $325 million in cash and an additional $375 million the Pertamina/Petronas consortium will pay at the time of the final investment decision.

Then-chief maritime minister Rizal Ramli persuaded Widodo to switch to an onshore development, based on the benefits he insisted it would bring to a small archipelago –

now an occasional cruiser liner destination

–

and the rest of Maluku province to the north.

Few detailed studies appear to have been made to explain those benefits, compared to what the offshore option might offer in terms of supplying gas straight from an FLNG to a string of power stations across undeveloped eastern Indonesia.

It remains unclear at this stage whether natural gas will be used to power the new LNG plant and how many of the 10,000-strong Abadi work force will come from Maluku in under-developed eastern Indonesia, where nickel has spurred recent economic growth.



Experts say the now-planned use of a hybrid form of a floating LNG concept utilizing at least one 170,000 cubic meter Floating Storage Regasification unit (FSRU) for the Masela project suggests it may fill an anticipated supply gap before the completion of the pipeline.

Some analysts even question whether the pipeline will be laid at all under a new government to be installed in 2024 given the difficulties spanning the trench, which runs along the western and southern coasts of Sumatra and Java and marks one of the most active fault lines in the world.

