Schools In Matara And Galle Closed As Heavy Rain Continues

Schools in Matara and Galle have been closed as heavy rain continues to lash the area, officials said.

The Southern Province Education Ministry announced that schools in the Galle and Matara Districts will be closed on Monday (October 09) and Tuesday (October 10).

Floods and landslides have been reported in the Southern Province over the past week following heavy rains.

The military has been deployed to assist families affected by the inclement weather. (Colombo Gazette)