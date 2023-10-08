Israel accuses Iran of engaging in Hamas sudden raids

(MENAFN) Israeli Leader Isaac Herzog accused Iran late on Sunday for a sudden Hamas raid that caused death to hundreds of Israelis.



“Supported and directed by their proxy commanders in Iran, they (Hamas) carried out an unprovoked, heinous attack against the Jewish state on a Jewish holy day,” Herzog stated in a declaration.



The leader pledged that Tel Aviv “will take all measures necessary to eliminate this clear and immediate danger to our citizens.”



“I call upon the family of nations - this war waged against us marks a line in the sand. Now is the time to hear clear, unequivocal condemnation of Hamas, its allies, and its backers in Iran,” he noted. “Now is the time to stand firm with Israel in support of its just and moral battle in the face of an abhorrent enemy.”



Hamas started a spectacular raid on Saturday that included dozens of soldiers who invaded Israeli cities close to the Gaza Strip during missile attacks.

MENAFN08102023000045015839ID1107208023