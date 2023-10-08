Samsung Partners with Youth Entrepreneur Club to Launch "Samsung Innovation Campus" in Qatar

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Doha, Qatar, October 06, 2023: Samsung Gulf Electronics, in partnership with the Qatar Ministry of Sports and Youth and Youth Entrepreneur Club, today announced the launch of the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) in Qatar, bringing its signature Artificial Intelligence (AI) course to the country. The introduction of SIC, Samsung's global citizenship program in the country supports Qatar Vision 2030, which has digital transformation as a key tenet.



Under the theme "Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People", the 3-month course provides a unique opportunity for determined learners with a STEAM background (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) to build on their knowledge in machine learning (ML) and establish a strong understanding of the fundamentals of AI and its related applications.



An MoU establishing SIC Qatar was signed between Samsung and the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and the Youth Entrepreneur Club on October 5 in Doha.



DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "The transformative power of AI is reshaping the world, and at Samsung, we are dedicated to inspiring the next generation of AI experts who will play a pivotal role in shaping industries, fostering societal progress, and driving digital economies forward. The launch of our Innovation Campus in Qatar takes this vision forward. Bolstered by our partners' support, we are excited to embark on a new journey of growth and education in Qatar.



Ibrahim Khaled Al-Sulaiti, President of Youth Entrepreneur Club, said: "In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries worldwide, young professionals must cultivate skills that ensure their relevance and adaptability in the face of swift technological advancements. We are excited to partner with Samsung and contribute to this program of equipping youth in Qatar with the most relevant skills. We look forward to a huge turnout."



The course's specialized curriculum will teach participants about the prominent tools and applications in AI and machine learning-related workplaces. Following an introduction to AI and machine learning, successful applicants will benefit from interactions with an expert instructor, as well as live online sessions, to develop a clear understanding of technical processes. The course is delivered through a blended learning, self-paced format, with participants given exercises for each module and access to content presentations and pre-recorded videos covering statistics, algorithms, and programming.



By the end of the course, students will be able to understand the statistical and mathematical foundation of machine learning, comprehend the utility of Python and the libraries used for machine learning algorithms, the application of these algorithms to real data sets, and learn to build projects while following the data science lifecycle. To achieve a certificate of completion, participants will also be expected to attend the course and complete the tasks and quizzes required to demonstrate their progress.



Interested participants can take an exciting next step towards empowering their future by enrolling before the October 26, 2023 application deadline. Limited spaces are available, and applicants will be informed if they have been successful no later than November 1, 2023. Past completion of high school-level STEM courses or higher education is an entry requirement, as is proficiency in linear algebra and the basics of programming, calculus, and the probability theory.



Next-generation technologies like AI are reshaping the world, presenting consumers, businesses, governments, and societies with many valuable benefits – even influencing how users interact with the next wave of social media and communication tools. As Qatar emerges as a centre of excellence in the field, the Samsung Innovation Campus will offer youth and future job seekers access to content, tools and applications needed to place them ahead of the curve.





