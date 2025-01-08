Second Qatar-Iran Joint Security Committee Meeting Convenes
Tehran: The second Qatar-Iran joint security committee meeting has been held over two days in Tehran.
The meeting was co-chaired by Director-General of Public Security Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti and Deputy Minister of Interior for Security and Police Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian.
The two sides signed the minutes of the second meeting to enhance cooperation and joint coordination and addressed multiple avenues of security cooperation.
