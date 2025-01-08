UAE Adds 19 Individuals, Entities To Terrorist List
ABU DHABI, Jan 9 (NNN-WAM) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE), added 19 individuals and entities to its terrorist list, citing their links to the Muslim Brotherhood organisation, it was reported yesterday.
The decision, made under resolution No. 1 of 2025, issued by the UAE cabinet, involves 11 individuals and 8 entities, demonstrating the country's commitment to combating terrorism and its financing networks.
According to the cabinet, the resolution aligns with national laws and regulations, and aims to bust networks supporting terrorism. financial institutions and regulatory bodies across the UAE have been instructed to take necessary actions to implement the resolution.
The individuals listed include citizens and dual nationals from countries such as Sweden, Türkiye, Yemen, and Liberia, alongside UAE nationals. The entities identified are primarily based in Britain, allegedly to have played roles in financing or supporting terrorist activities.– NNN-WAM
