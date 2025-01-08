Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Awarded Second Magnet® Designation For Nursing Excellence

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Widely recognized as the global benchmark for nursing excellence, the award highlights the hospital's commitment to world-class patient care, innovative practices and professional nursing standards Confirmation of Cleveland Abu Dhabi's second Magnet® designation was announced during the hospital's inaugural Nursing Conference.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. January, 2025: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, has for the second time running, received the coveted Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This accolade, widely recognized as the global benchmark for nursing excellence, highlights the hospital's commitment to world-class, compassionate patient care, innovative practices and professional nursing standards. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was the first and the youngest hospital in the UAE to receive this designation in 2019.

The renewed designation reflects the exceptional caliber of the hospital's nursing team, exemplifying excellence in every aspect of patient care. Notably, 97% of nurses hold advanced certifications, 90% participated in leadership development programs, and 85% contributed to pioneering research that shapes the future of patient care. Additionally, 100% of nurses have completed advanced patient safety training, 99% have attained a bachelor's degree or higher, and the hospital boasts a registered nurse turnover rate of less than 5%. Achieving 100% patient satisfaction scores further affirms the hospital's unwavering commitment to delivering compassionate, world-class patient care.

Dr. GeorgPascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said:“Excellence is driven by people, and at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, our caregivers are the cornerstone of our success. As we continue to prioritize quality and patient experience, I want to highlight the vital role of nursing, which lies at the heart of everything we do. This renewed Magnet® designation reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class care, setting new standards in healthcare, and ensuring that every patient receives the compassionate, high-quality care they deserve.”

Elizabeth Govero, Chief Nursing Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, added:“Our nurses not only meet the standards of Magnet® designation; they are defining and demonstrating excellence in the profession. Every day we are supported and empowered to deliver excellence, and this recognition reflects the pride, dedication and talent of our nursing team. With Cleveland Clinic's model of care, cutting-edge technology, world-class outcomes, and a culture of shared governance and patient-centered decision-making, we've created an environment where nurses thrive, and patients receive the best care possible. This Magnet® designation celebrates their unwavering commitment to quality, compassion and innovation, which remains at the heart of everything we do.”

The announcement of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's second Magnet® designation was made at the hospital's first Annual Nursing Conference, held on November 20-21, 2024, under the theme Advancing Nursing Excellence. The conference united nursing professionals from around the world to explore innovations in complex patient care, leadership, and technology, while fostering professional development and collaboration.

The Magnet® designation is only awarded to healthcare organizations after a thorough evaluation process. The process assesses them against 65 benchmark criteria outlined in the Magnet® model, which focuses on structural empowerment, transformational leadership, exemplary professional practice, new knowledge and innovations and measurable outcomes. Once achieved, Magnet® status is valid for four years, with bi-annual reviews.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi:

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic's model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are offered at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world- class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialties and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers, Endocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Genitourinary Cancers, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region with direct access to the world's best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic's unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world- class service standards closer to home. M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement.