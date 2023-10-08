AZAL Cancelled All Flights To And From Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Airlines cancels all flights to and from Tel Aviv
Ben-Gurion Airport scheduled for Sunday, October 8, in connection
with the recent events in Israel. This was reported by Azerbaijan
Airlines CJSC, Azernews reports.
Additional information will be provided regarding the
implementation of flights on the Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku route.
Passengers purchasing a ticket to Tel Aviv are entitled to a
full refund or free ticket replacement.
