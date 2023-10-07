Azerbaijan Airlines Cancels All Flights To Israel And Back

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Due to recent
events in Israel, Azerbaijan Airlines is canceling all flights to
and from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv scheduled for Sunday,
October 8, Trend reports.
Additional information regarding the operation of flights on the
Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku route will be provided later.
Passengers with tickets to Tel Aviv are entitled to a full
refund or free ticket replacement.
To obtain information about changes, passengers are advised to
contact the airline's call center at [email protected] .
The airline has currently suspended the sale of air tickets to
Tel Aviv until further notice.
The airline's priority is the safety of flights and
passengers.
