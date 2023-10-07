Sheikh Al-Azhar Praises Palestinians' Struggle

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Sheikh Al-Azhar, Muslims' highest spiritual authority, on Saturday hailed "efforts of the Palestinians" in the face of the longest occupation on record.

Al-Azhar quoted the sheikh as heaping praise upon the Palestinian people, urging the world to examine with logic and wisdom "the longest occupation, the Zionists' occupation of Palestine."

"This occupation is a disgrace for the humanity and the internatonal community that adopts double standards particularly when it comes to the Palestinian cause," the suprme scholar said, expressing condolences on martyrdom of scores of Palestinians.

His words were publicized as the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians dramatically escalated on Saturday when Palestinian Hamas fighters attacked Israeli outposts from the land, air and sea, killing and capturing scores of Israelis and Tel Aviv retaliated with ferocious and deadly bombing raids on buildings in Gaza. (end)

