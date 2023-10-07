Look: Spires Of Traditional Hindu Stone Temple Rise In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 1:20 PM

The first of the seven spires of the majestic Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi has risen.

BAPS Hindu Mandir, the historic temple made of pink sandstones and white marble, is coming up on 27 acres of land in Abu Mureikha, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway. Set for a grand inauguration on February 14, next year, the final phase of construction is underway to create the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple.

Among the several unique features of Abu Dhabi's first-ever temple are its seven spires, each representing an Emirate of the UAE. There will be five domes, and the complex will have a visitor's centre, prayer halls, library, classroom, community centre, majilis, amphitheatre, play areas, gardens, books and gift shops, food court, large parking spaces, and more facilities.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is the organisation building the temple. Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, is supervising the mega project.

The hand-carved temple is being built according to the ancient Hindu 'Shilpa shastras' – Sanskrit scriptures of architecture and sculpture. The intricate carvings showcase the rich history and culture of India and include Arab symbols like horses, camels and oryx. The monumental work of artisans depicts key moments from the Indian epics Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other narratives from Hindu scriptures and mythology.

The 108-foot tall temple, hailed as a“spiritual oasis for global harmony”, is expected to last more than 1,000 years. The temple will be made open to the world on February 14 with a 'Festival of Harmony'. Further details regarding the opening ceremony and registration, can be found by downloading the app Festival of Harmony or visiting

