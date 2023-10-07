3Rd Bangladesh Film Festival Illuminates Colombo

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, 7 (newsin): The inauguration of the 3rd Bangladesh Film Festival unfolded on October 6 at the prestigious Tharangani Theatre of the Sri Lankan National Film Corporation with the screening of the internationally-acclaimed movie“Rehana Maryam Noor” directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad.

The opening film“Rehana Maram Noor” is about a lady Assistant

Professor in a medical college who is caught in a dilemma when she discovers that a fellow Professor had sexually assaulted one of her students. Rehana is adamant about exposing the perpetrator to prevent a recurrence of such misbehaviour. But she is held back by the Principal of the College, the perpetrator and the victim herself, each for justifiable reasons which could not be brushed aside. Rehana is tormented also by clashing commitments to her career and family that are manifested in the neglect of her child. The film portrays the pulls and pressures modern Bangladeshi professional women are subjected to in a changing social setting.



High Commissioner Tareq Ariful Islam with Chief Guest Swarna Mallawarachchi

The Bangladesh High Commission in Sri Lanka is organizing the Film Festival which will continue till October 8.

A sizeable audience of cinema lovers including renowned personalities of the Sri Lankan cinema and cine connoisseurs braved the heavy rain to experience the opening movie.

The Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Minister Vidura Wickramanayaka, Prof G L Peiris, Patali Champika Ranawaka and Heads of Diplomatic Missions were among the high dignitaries present.

Renowned actress Swarna Mallawarachchi, known as the Golden Star of Sri Lankan cinema, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Eminent film critic and director Anomaa Rajakaruna, as the curator of the festival, introduced the movie to the audience before the screening.

Festival Curator Anoma Rajakaruna speaking

The Bangladesh High Commissioner Tareq Mohammad Ariful Islam inaugurated the Festival. In his welcome address, he highlighted the resurgence of Bangladeshi cine culture in recent times in the hands of a new generation of talented film directors who are bringing in many international accolades.

He stated that such film festivals would foster cultural ties between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. He expressed the hope that due to the socio-cultural affinities of the two countries, the Sri Lankan audience would be able to connect deeply with the essence of these movies.



An impressive line up four contemporary Bangladeshi movies will be screened during the weekend.“Raat Jaga Phool” and“Nona Joker Kabbo” will be screened on October 7 at 3:30 pm and 6 pm respectively at the same venue, while“Damal” (at 3:30pm) and“No Dorai” (6 pm) will be screened on October 8.



This 3rd version of the festival builds upon the success of the 1st and 2nd editions held in April 2014 and March 2018. This is a part of Bangladesh High Commission's efforts to strengthen cultural relations through cinema.

