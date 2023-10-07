'Respect Rule Of Law...': Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau Stress Need For De-Escalation Of India-Canada Row

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several countries have raised their concern on the rising diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani extremist, Hardip Singh Nijjar. Recently, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau underlined the importance of de-escalation of the India-Canada diplomatic row. In separate statements, the two leaders asked for 'respect for the rule of law'.UK PM Rishi Sunak spoke to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and expressed hope to see a de-escalation in the situation. He also agreed to remain in contact with Prime Minister Trudeau on the next steps. After UK PM's statement, Trudeau issued a similar statement in the matter.

“Prime Minister Trudeau updated on the situation relating to Canadian diplomats in India,” reads the Downing Street statement.“The Prime Minister [Sunak] reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. He hoped to see a de-escalation in the situation and agreed to remain in contact with Prime Minister Trudeau on the next steps,” it said their conversation, Justin Trudeau provided an update on the current situation between India and Canada, said Canadian Prime Minister's office from Ottawa.“The leaders emphasised respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the need to ensure the safety and security of their citizens. They underscored the importance of de-escalation in this context. Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Sunak agreed to remain in close contact and to continue working together to tackle global issues,” the Canadian government statement reads months, India and Canada have been witnessing a disruption in their diplomatic ties after the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada in June month, Justin Trudeau gave a statement in the Canadian Parliament alleging India's involvement in Nijjar's killing. In his statement, Trudeau said that its security forces were \"actively pursuing credible allegations\" linking Indian government agents to the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June. However, the allegation was strongly rejected by India as“absurd and motivated”.

