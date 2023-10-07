India Finish Asian Games 2023 Campaign With Best-Ever Haul; Complete List Of 107 Medal Winners

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) List of India's medal winners at Asian Games 2023:
Shooting, Women's 10m Air Rifle Team: The trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita, and Ashi Chouksey secured a silver medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Team event.
Rowing, Men's Doubles Sculls: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched silver in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls.
Rowing, Men's Pair: Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav contributed to India's medal haul with a bronze in the Men's Pair event.
Rowing, Men's Eight: The Men's Eight rowing team added another silver medal to India's tally.
Shooting, Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual: Ramita Jindal earned a bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual event.
Shooting, Men's 10m Air Rifle Team: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed India's first gold medal of the Asian Games in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event, setting a world record in the process.
Rowing, Men's Coxless Four: Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit, and Ashish Kumar secured a bronze medal in the Men's Four event.
Rowing, Men's Quadruple Sculls: The quartet of Satnam, Parminder, Jakar, and Sukhmeet earned India a bronze medal in the Men's Quadruple Sculls event.
Shooting, Men's 10m Air Rifle Individual: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who was part of the gold-winning Men's 10m Air Rifle Team, claimed a bronze in the individual event.
Shooting, Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team: Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala, and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched a Bronze medal in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team event.
Indian Women's Cricket Team: The team led by Harmanpreet Kaur secured India's first-ever gold medal in cricket at the Asian Games by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.
Sailing, Girls's Dinghy: Sailor Neha Thakur earned India's first sailing medal with a silver in the Girl's Dinghy - ILCA 4 category.
Sailing, Men's Windsurfer RS:X: Eabad Ali won a bronze medal in the Men's Windsurfer RS:X event.
Equestrian, Team Dressage: The quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela, and Divyakriti Singh clinched a gold medal in the Equestrian Team Dressage event, marking India's first gold in 41 years.
Shooting, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team: Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, and Sift Kaur Samra secured a silver medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event.
Shooting, Women's 25m Pistol Team: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan clinched gold in the Women's 25m Pistol Team event.
Shooting, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: Ashi Chouksey added another bronze to her medal collection in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual event.
Shooting, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: Sift Kaur Samra claimed gold with a world record score in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final.
Shooting, Men's Skeet Team: Angad, Gurjoat, and Anant Jeet secured a bronze in the Men's Skeet Shooting Team event.
Sailing, Men's ILCA 7 event: Vishnu Saravanan earned a bronze medal in sailing in the Men's ILCA 7 event.
Shooting, Women's 25m Pistol Individual: Esha Singh secured the silver medal in the Women's 25m Pistol Individual event.
Shooting, Men's Skeet Individual: Anantjeet Singh Naruka clinched a silver medal in the Men's Skeet Individual final.
Wushu, Women's 60kg: Roshibina Devi secured a silver medal in the Women's 60kg Wushu category.
Shooting, Men's 10m Air Pistol Team: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal won gold in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team event.
Equestrian, Equestrian Dressage Individual: Anush Agarwalla made history by winning India's first-ever medal in Equestrian Individual Dressage.
Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol Team: Esha Singh, Palak, and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju claimed silver in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Team event.
Shooting, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale broke a world record to secure gold in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event.
Tennis, Men's Doubles: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni secured a silver medal in the Men's Doubles event.
Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual: Palak won gold with an Asian Games record in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual final.
Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual: Esha Singh secured silver in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual event.
Squash, Women's Team: Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa, and Anahat Singh secured a bronze medal in the Women's Team event.
Shooting, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed silver in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final.
Athletics, Women's Shot Put: Kiran Baliyan won bronze in the Women's Shot Put, marking India's first athletics medal at Asian Games 2023.
Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS secured a silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.
Tennis, Mixed Doubles final: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale claimed gold in the Mixed Doubles final.
Squash, Men's Team final: Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu secured gold in the Men's Team final.
Athletics, Men's 10000m Race: Kartik Kumar won silver in the Men's 10000m Race.
Athletics, Men's 10000m Race: Gulveer Singh secured a bronze medal in the Men's 10000m Race.
Golf, Women's Individual: Aditi Ashok claimed silver in the Women's Golf Individual event.
Shooting, Women's Trap Team: Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, and Preeti Rajak secured silver in the Women's Trap Team event.
Shooting, Men's Trap Team: Zoravar Singh, Kynan Darius Chenai, and Prithviraj Tondaiman secured gold in the Men's Trap Team event.
Shooting, Men's Trap Individual: Kynan Darius Chenai clinched bronze in the Men's Trap-50 Individual final.
Athletics, Men's Shot Put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured gold in the Men's Shot Put.
Athletics, 3000m Men's Steeplechase: Avinash Sable won gold in the 3000m Men's Steeplechase.
Boxing, Women's 50kg Semi-Final: Nikhat Zareen secured a bronze medal in the Women's 50kg boxing.
Athletics, Women's 1500m: Harmilan Bains secured silver in the Women's 1500m.
Athletics, Men's 1500m: Ajay Kumar Saroj secured silver in the Men's 1500m.
Athletics, Men's 1500m: Jinson Johnson secured bronze in the Men's 1500m.
Long Jump: Murali Sreesankar secured silver in the Men's Long Jump.
Women's Heptathlon: Nandini Agasara secured bronze in the Women's Heptathlon.
Women's Discus Throw: Seema Punia secured bronze in the Women's Discus Throw.
Women's 100m Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji initially secured bronze, which was later upgraded to silver.
Badminton, Men's Team Event: The Indian men's badminton team secured silver.
Roller Skating, Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay: The women's roller skating team secured bronze in the 3000m Relay event.
Roller Skating, Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay: The men's roller skating team secured bronze in the 3000m Relay event.
Table Tennis, Women's Doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee secured bronze in the Women's Doubles event.
Athletics, Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary secured silver in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase.
Athletics, Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Priti Lamba secured bronze in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase.
Athletics, Women's Long Jump: Ancy Sojan Edappilly secured silver in the Women's Long Jump.
Athletics, Mixed Team Relay: The 4x400m mixed relay team initially secured silver but was upgraded to gold after the Sri Lankan team's disqualification.
Canoe, Men's Double 1000m: Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam secured bronze in the Men's Canoe Double 1000m event.
Boxing, Women's 54kg: Preeti secured bronze in the Women's 54kg boxing.
Athletics, Women's 400m Hurdles: Vithya Ramraj secured bronze in the Women's 400m Hurdles.
Athletics, Men's Triple Jump: Praveen Chithravel secured bronze in the Men's Triple Jump.
Athletics, Women's 5000m: Parul Chaudhary secured gold in the Women's 5000m.
Athletics, Men's 800m: Mohammed Afsal secured silver in the Men's 800m.
Athletics, Decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar secured silver in the Decathlon.
Athletics, Javelin Throw: Annu Rani secured gold in the Women's Javelin Throw.
Boxing, Men's +92kg: Narender secured bronze in the Men's +92kg boxing.
Athletics, Race Walk: Ram Baboo and Manju Rani secured bronze in the mixed team 35km Race Walk event.
Archery, Mixed Doubles: Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam secured gold in the Mixed Doubles Archery event.
Squash, Mixed Doubles: Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh secured gold in the Mixed Doubles Squash event.
Archery, Men's Compound Team: The trio of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar secured gold in the Men's Compound Team event.
Squash, Men's singles: Saurav Ghosal secured silver in the Men's singles event.
Sunil Kumar, Greco-Roman Wrestling: Sunil Kumar secured bronze in the 87kg category, marking India's first Greco-Roman medal in 13 years.
Women's 4x400m relay team: The Indian women's 4x400m relay team secured silver.
Avinash Sable, Men's 5000m: Avinash Sable secured silver.
Harmilan Bains, Women's 800m: Harmilan Bains secured silver.
Neeraj Chopra, Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra secured gold in the Men's Javelin Throw.
Kishore Jena, Men's Javelin Throw: Kishore Kumar Jena secured silver in the Men's Javelin Throw.
Men's 4x400m relay team: The quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh secured gold and broke the national record.
Archery, Women's Compound Team: The team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Parnee Kaur secured gold.
Squash, Mixed Doubles: Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh secured gold.
Archery, Men's Compound Individual: Ojas Pravin Deotale secured gold.
Kabaddi, Women's Final: The Indian women's kabaddi team secured gold.
Kabaddi, Men's Final: The Indian men's kabaddi team secured gold.
Badminton, Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured gold.
Cricket, Men's Final: The Indian men's cricket team secured gold.
Women's Hockey: The Indian women's hockey team secured bronze.
Bridge, Men's Team: The Indian men's bridge team secured silver.
Wrestling, Men's Freestyle: Aman secured bronze in the 57kg category.
Wrestling, Women's Freestyle: Kiran secured bronze in the 76kg category.
Wrestling, Women's Freestyle: Sonam secured bronze in the 62kg category.
Archery, Women's Compound Individual: Aditi Gopichand Swami secured bronze.
Archery, Women's Compound Individual: Jyothi Surekha Vennam secured gold.
Archery, Men's Compound Individual: Ojas Pravin Deotale secured gold.
Kabaddi, Women's Team: The Indian women's kabaddi team secured gold.
Kabaddi, Men's Team: The Indian men's kabaddi team secured gold.
Wrestling, Men's 86kg Freestyle: Deepak Punia secured silver.
Chess, Women's Team Event: The Indian women's chess team secured silver.
Chess, Men's Team Event: The Indian men's chess team secured silver.
Cricket, Men's Final: The Indian men's cricket team won a gold medal on the virtue of better seeding after their final match against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain.
