Iraq Inks Deal To Get Gas From Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali signed on Friday a memo to import natural gas from Turkmenistan.

According to the memorandum of understanding, inked with Turkminstan's Minister of State for Gas Affairs Maksat Babayev, Iraq will import "huge amounts of gas" from Turkmenistan to fuel the power plans.

The statement indicated that the two sides had held rounds of talks ahead of signing the memo to tackle logisital issues and mechanisms. It did not mention exact amount of gas Baghdad plans to get from the Asian country.

Iraq, which imports some gas from Iran, suffers from shortage of gas particularly at peak of power consumption in summer. (end)

ahh









MENAFN06102023000071011013ID1107204490