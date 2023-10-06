Dossier Of Bako Sahakyan, Longest Serving So-Called President Of Defunct Karabakh Separatist Regime

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The former
so-called "president" of now-defunct Armenian separatist regime in
Karabakh, Bako Sahakyan was detained as a result of measures
carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on October
3, 2023, Trend reports.
He was brought to criminal responsibility under articles
214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3 (repeated commission of terror by an
organized group, using firearms, explosives and devices), 214-1
(financing of terrorism), 214-3. 2 (organization of exercises for
terrorist purposes), 228.3 (repeated illegal acquisition, storage,
transportation by an organized group of firearms, their component
parts, ammunition, explosives and devices) and 279.3 (establishment
of armed formations or groups not provided for by law and
participation in their activities) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
There is enough information about Bako Sahakyan online. He was
born in 1960 in Azerbaijan's Khankendi. During the first Karabakh
war in 1991-1993, being the "deputy chief" of the so-called "armed
forces committee" of the separatist regime, he participated in the
organization and implementation of numerous crimes against the
state and civilian population on the territory of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
He held the "post" of the so-called "Minister of Internal
Affairs" in 1999-2001 and the so-called "Director of the National
Security Service" of the separatist regime in 2001-2007. During
this period he was also engaged in the organization of obtaining
intelligence on the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and transferring this
information to Armenia.
Sahakyan was "elected" as the so-called "president" of the
separatist regime during the so-called "elections" in September
2007, and during his "presidency" he regularly supplied military
equipment and ammunition from Armenia to illegal terrorist
separatist armed formations, including financial support for
terrorist training and maintenance of members of illegal armed
formations. In the battles against the Azerbaijani Army in April
2016, he actually led terrorist armed formations of the separatist
regime.
Sahakyan led the separatist regime for the longest time, being
the so-called "president" until May 21, 2020. Also, during all
these years, he actually supervised the implementation of mass
mining of territories in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. According to
information in the media and the Armenian segment of social
networks, Sahakyan is characterized as a cold-blooded person who
uses any situation to his advantage.
At present, a measure of restraint in the form of imprisonment
for 4 months has been chosen against Sahakyan by the judge of
Sabail District Court Azer Tagiyev in the criminal case initiated
by the Azerbaijani State Security Service.
