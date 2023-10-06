Pashinyan Turns To Baku To Get Rid Of His Enemy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Rena Murshud Read more

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan turned to Azerbaijan in order to get rid of the enemy, Azernews reports.

According to foreign media, Former Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan said that it was Pashinyan who asked Azerbaijan not to allow Ruben Vardanyan into Armenian territory.

The former Minister of Defense of Armenia, addressing his dismissal, said in a video on his Facebook page that this happened because he visited Karabakh.

Arshak Karapetyan announced the beginning of the political struggle in his video message.

The video says:

<p></p> <p>“The betrayal of the interests of Armenia by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the threat to the existence of Armenia force me to announce the beginning of a political struggle. I call on the patriotic forces of the Armenian Diaspora to consolidate around the idea of saving the future of Armenia. The current government of Armenia consists of amateurs, a group of cowards,” he noted, proposing the Cabinet of Ministers to resign.</p> <p>The former head of the defense department noted that“the enemy, or rather the Prime Minister of Armenia, will not stop and will continue the policy aimed at destroying the Armenians.”</p> <p>Karapetyan also stated:“I know for sure that it was the head of the Armenian government, fearing to lose his seat, who turned to Azerbaijan with a request not to allow the worthy son of the Armenian people, Ruben Vardanyan, into the territory of Armenia.”</p> <p>It is worth noting that, before Azerbaijan's victory over Armenian terrorism, provocateurs accused surrounding countries like Russia, Iran, the European Union... And after the destruction of Armenian terrorism, the Armenians turned their poisonous arrows on themselves.</p> <p>Recall that Armenian-born Russian oligarch Ruben Vardanyan was detained. Ruben Vardanyan who was heading from Azerbaijan to Armenia and illegally arrived in Azerbaijan and held the "position" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Garabagh, was detained on September 27 at the Lachin border checkpoint on the state border as a result of the vigilance of servicemen of Azerbaijani State Border Service. He was brought to Baku accompanied by officers of the Rapid Response Force of the State Border Service. He was handed over to the relevant state bodies to make an appropriate decision regarding the detainee.</p> <p>How cute it is to see that Armenians are biting themselves. This is how they help their neighbor Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is busy with its economy and is developing more and more every day.</p>