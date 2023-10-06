Peruvian Congress Adopts Statement On September 27 - Memorial Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the initiative of the chairman of the Peru-Azerbaijan
inter-parliamentary friendship group and member of the Peruvian
Congress, Jose Enrique Ore, the Congress adopted a statement over
September 27 - Remembrance Day, Azernews reports,
citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.
The Embassy said that it was noted in the statement that in 2020
the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan took measures to prevent the new
military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and to ensure the
safety of the civilian population.
It is emphasized that the national, cultural, and religious
heritage was destroyed, as well as war crimes were committed, mines
were planted, and urbicide and ecocide were carried out by Armenia.
Besides, it was noted that Azerbaijan freed its internationally
recognized territories from invasion and restored its territorial
integrity, creating conditions for solving the main task of
returning nearly one million Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes in a
safe and dignified manner.
In the statement, it is brought to attention that the September
27 - Remembrance Day, announced by the Decree of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, to commemorate the dear
memory of the soldiers and officers who were heroically martyred in
the 44-day Patriotic War, which led to the beginning of a new era
in the region, changed realities and restored international
justice, deeply saddens the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.
In the end, condolences were given to the people of Azerbaijan
and deep respect was expressed to the memory of all the martyrs who
lost their lives in the struggle for the freedom of the
Motherland.
