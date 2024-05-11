White Angels Come Under Fire While Evacuating Wounded From Krasnohorivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The crew of the "White Angels" police carrier came under fire from Russian troops while evacuating the wounded from Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

The enemy shells fell 100 metres from the car in which law enforcement officers were helping local residents to get into.

The police managed to quickly get the people out of the line of fire.

As Ukrinform previously reported, despite the risk to life, the White Angel police crew continues to carry out evacuation flights from Krasnohorivka. For help, the White Angels group in Maryinka can be contacted by calling +38066 56 10 102.

Photo for illustrative purposes