BJP-YSRCP Tie-Up In Andhra Pradesh? PM Modi Says 'Never Considered Jagan Mohan Reddy As An Ally, But...'

Predicting a clean sweep for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he doesn't believe that the present government in the state will be voted back. While former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that YSRCP, TDP, and Janasena are the 'B' team of the saffron party to a Telugu news channel NTV, the prime minister said, "Even earlier, we fought elections as opponents. We never went into polls as allies and always remained at the opposite ends of the political spectrum. I hold a constitutional post, and my mandate is to make all states strong, regardless of who is in power. I am committed as much to the development of Andhra Pradesh as I am to other states. This is my constitutional duty."It is important to note that the members of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) had voted in favour of the Government of National Capital Territory (Amendment) Bill, commonly known 'Delhi Services Act', when it came to a vote in the Rajya Sabha last year. The draft legislation related to the allocation of administrative powers in the national capital, Delhi, was introduced by the BJP-led NDA

Arvind Kejriwal questions BJPExpressing confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners---Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party-- will clean sweep, the prime minister claimed that the incumbent YSRCP regime led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wouldn't be voted back power in the state Assembly elections."I don't believe that the present government in Andhra Pradesh will be voted back. The state's economy is in dire straits presently," PM Modi said."The BJP and TDP are fighting the ongoing elections as partners in the NDA. The JanaSena is also with us this time. From the turnout and public involvement in our rallies and roadshows, I can say with confidence that the NDA will not only win the majority of Lok Sabha seats here but will also form the next government in Andhra Pradesh," ANI quoted the prime minister as saying Responding to a query, why he sees the NDA's clean sweep in Congress-ruled Telangana this time, PM Modi said, "I see the same green shoots for the BJP in Telagana as I did in Gujarat back in 2018-19. Also, from the vibes that we have been getting from the people on the campaign trail, I see a clean sweep for us (in Telangana) this time."The prime minister further added that the Congress was never the 'first choice' for the people in Telangana when the grand old party came to power in the state. "The Congress came to power in the state only a few months ago, riding on a clear mandate and a handsome majority. However, this government has failed at every level. My sense is that there was a lot of pent-up public anger against the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), which was translated into votes in favour of the Congress. I don't think the Congress was the first choice for the people in Telangana." Speaking about the importance of alliance with like-minded regional partners, the prime minister said, "I believe that as national parties, we should respect and address the aspirations of regional parties as well.""If regional parties are with us, it makes it all the more easier for us to work towards realising their aspirations. When it comes to states such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, we need more parties to join hands with us. No matter how big we are, we will be forever committed to taking our regional partners along and working towards fulfilling their goals and aspirations," he added his vision for Andhra and Telangana, PM Modi said, "More needs to be done to speed up the development of advanced infrastructure (in these states). At the same time, the agricultural development in the rural regions should also be given priority.""Urbanisation in this era is inevitable and I believe that 5-7 cities of the state should be developed with modern amenities and brought at par with cities elsewhere. Hyderabad should be developed as a global city. It is not just a capital city but has a global image to protect and advance," Modi said"The governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have no vision for the development of these states," the prime minister said.

YSRCP, TDP, Janasena are 'B' team of BJP: Rahul GandhiMeanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday claimed that YSRCP, TDP, Janasena are 'B' team of BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

Claiming that BJP stands for Babu (TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu), Jagan, and Pawan (Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan), the Congress leader alleged the remote control of the three leaders is with PM Modi. The sitting MP from Wayanad was addressing an election rally in Kadapa."Today, Andhra Pradesh is run by the 'B' team of BJP. The BJP's 'B' team means B for Babu, J for Jagan and P for Pawan. Remote control of these three people is with Narendra Modi," Gandhi said, taking a dig at the three parties further said these leaders were under Modi's control as the latter had ED, CBI, and other enforcement agencies at his disposal for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will take place on May 13, in the fourth phase of the general elections, while elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are also scheduled to be held on the same day.



