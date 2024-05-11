               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Judoka Grabs Bronze At Judo Grand Slam 2024 In Astana


5/11/2024 8:08:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judoka Kamran Suleymanov has taken a bronze medal atthe 2024 Judo Grand Slam held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

He secured the medal thanks to a victory over his countrymanRuslan Pashayev in the men's 66kg weight category.

AzerNews

