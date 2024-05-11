Azerbaijani Judoka Grabs Bronze At Judo Grand Slam 2024 In Astana

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judoka Kamran Suleymanov has taken a bronze medal atthe 2024 Judo Grand Slam held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
He secured the medal thanks to a victory over his countrymanRuslan Pashayev in the men's 66kg weight category.
MENAFN11052024000195011045ID1108200805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.