Q-Auto Partners With Lusail Circuit As Official Automotive Partner Ahead Of Qatar GP

Q-Auto L.L.C, the official importer of Audi and Volkswagen Vehicles in Qatar, has joined hands with the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar to become the Official Automotive Partner ahead of FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2023-2024. This partnership unites two of Qatar's most renowned automotive and motorsports brands to improve the overall motorsport experience in the country.

Q-Auto L.L.C, a leading provider of luxury automotive and a leading brand in the automotive industry for over a decade in Qatar has partnered up with Lusail International Circuit- a state-of-the-art racing circuit in the region to take the motor sporting experience to a new level. As a part of the strategic partnership, Q-Auto will provide five brand new Audi Q8 SUVs to the circuit, while three Audi Q7 will serve as the Event Support Vehicle to deliver seamless and efficient operations during the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS GRAND PRIX 2023.

“Partnering with Lusail International Circuit is a significant step forward for us, showcasing our commitment to promote motorsports in Qatar. We take pride in joining Lusail International Circuit's journey towards becoming a top-tier motorsport hub regionally and globally. We are honoured to contribute to their vision and excited about the business and brand opportunities this partnership will bring to the table.” Said Mr. Ahmed Shariefi, Managing Director of Q-Auto L.L.C.

“We look forward to collaborating with Q-Auto in our journey to make Lusail International Circuit a top-tier motorsport hub regionally and globally. With the opening of the new state-of-the-art circuit, we are headed in the right direction, and we look forward to incorporating Audi vehicles in our event support fleet to deliver efficient operations during the race week” Said Amro Al Hamad, CEO of Lusail International Circuit and Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation.