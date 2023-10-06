PM Receives Written Message From UAE Vice-President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a written message from Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The message included an official invitation to participate in the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) (COP 28).

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs received the message during his meeting with Ambassador of the UAE to Qatar H E Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, yesterday.