Spanglish Movies Packs +10 Movies For Showeast

Colao 2: January 12, only in theaters

Hispanic tentpole Colao 2 and Juan Luis Guerra's Capitan Avispa lead the 2024 theatrical line up

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Spanglish Movies, the Miami-based distributor of Spanish spoken blockbusters, is expanding its slate of movies beyond feel-good big screen releases. The company is set to showcase its new titles at ShowEast later this month, including its first animated movie, Juan Luis Guerra, Luis Fonsi and Juanes' Capitan Avispa.The company is also set to release its winter holiday romance movie, Colao 2, starring Nashla Bogaert, Manny Perez, and the best-known Caribbean comedians Raymond & Miguel, on January 12. Colao 2 is the sequel to the successful first installment that jumpstarted a string of Caribbean successful films from cinemas to streaming. A portfolio of retail corporations are already partnering with these first two releases.During 2024, Spanglish slate includes Odisea, the biopic of music superstar Ozuna, El Heredero, Las Reinas del Caribe, Amor a Ciegas, and Medio Hermanas, and specialty films Blue Label, with multiple palms from top Festivals, Fetish, and Mexican teen blockbuster Soundtrack. The company's expansion into new genres, including romantic comedies and awarded films, is a testament to its commitment to providing quality entertainment to the Hispanic audience.Spanglish Movies has also acquired the largest catalog of Caribbean premium content for SVOD platforms, securing exclusive access to the +16M Caribbean diaspora in the East Coast. The company's growth in its core areas of business has allowed it to expand into new genres.CEO and founder Gustavo R. Aparicio said, "Solidifying our Hispanic theatrical release line up has always been part of our long-term growth strategy, and we are so excited by how Colao 2 is scoring on test screenings and cannot wait to release it in the US. We encourage cinema executives interested in reaching their Latino patrons to meet with us at ShowEast, screen Colao 2, and discuss if their theater audience is the right audience for this film"

