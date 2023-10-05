Miller & Smith Announces Grand Opening Event For Model Homes In Birchwood At Brambleton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Birchwood's Big Easy Event

Two new model homes now open in Brambleton's 55+ community

- Eric HansenASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Join Miller & Smith to celebrate the grand opening of two new model homes in Birchwood at Brambleton -- The Miraval and The Delano. Birchwood's Big Easy event takes place within the neighborhood on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. Attendees will experience the best of 55+ living with live jazz music by Foggy Bottom Whomp-Stompers, delicious food, exclusive gifts to celebrate the day and event only incentives!“Our team is immensely proud of the new model homes showcased here,” said Eric Hansen, sales manager with Miller & Smith.“Our homes are sophisticated with four distinctly diverse plans. I'm excited for our 55+ homebuyers to have the opportunity to experience these homes!”The new Miraval model home is from the Elevator Brownstone Collection. Priced from the high $700,000s, the Miraval plan features three to four bedrooms, two to three-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage across 2,700 square feet of living space. Boasting a timeless and upscale aesthetic, the three-level Brownstones provide active adult homeowners with a spacious home with a private elevator for easy layered livability.The Delano plan from the Elevator Single-Family Home Collection starts in the mid $900,000s. This plan features up to 4,530 square feet of living space with three to four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. Showcasing a contemporary yet elevated design, this exclusive home also features an elevator for optimal ease of living and convenience.Located in Brambleton, Virginia, Birchwood at Brambleton is a 55+ community that showcases welcoming and stylish active adult homes. Just minutes away from Brambleton Town Center, Birchwood is thoughtfully placed in a desirable location near ample shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation. The community offers residents exceptional on-site amenities, including two spacious clubhouses, indoor and outdoor pools, an exercise room, an art studio, pickleball and bocce ball courts, a fishing pier and much more.For more information on our available homesites at Birchwood or to schedule a tour of one of our new model homes, contact Eric Hansen at 703-896-0717 or email at .Learn more about Birchwood at Brambleton by visiting .RSVP for Birchwood's Big Easy Grand Opening event today by visiting .About Miller & SmithWith beautiful communities of new homes for sale in Virginia and Maryland, Miller & Smith has been the D.C. area's premier homebuilder and real estate developer since 1964. Miller & Smith's unique approach to homebuilding has driven the company to build nearly 20,000 homes in some of the D.C. metropolitan region's most innovative and imaginative new home communities. For more information on Miller & Smith, visit .

