Azerbaijan Publicizes Charges Against Detained Armenian Separatists

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Arkadi Ghukasyan, born in 1957, Bako Sahakyan, born in 1960, in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi [the former so-called "presidents" of defunct separatist regime in Karabakh], and [so-called "speaker of parliament"] Davit Ishkhanyan, born in 1958, in the Khojavand district of Azerbaijan, were detained following the activities carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on October 3, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the service, the detainees are charged under articles 214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3 (repeated commission of terrorism by an organized group, using firearms, explosives and devices), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 214-3.2 (organizing exercises for terrorist purposes ), 228.3 (repeated illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and transportation of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices by an organized group) and 279.3 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law and participation in their activities) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated