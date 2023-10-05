Azerbaijan Publicizes Charges Against Detained Armenian Separatists

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Arkadi Ghukasyan,
born in 1957, Bako Sahakyan, born in 1960, in the Azerbaijani city
of Khankendi [the former so-called "presidents" of defunct
separatist regime in Karabakh], and [so-called "speaker of
parliament"] Davit Ishkhanyan, born in 1958, in the Khojavand
district of Azerbaijan, were detained following the activities
carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on October
3, 2023, Trend reports.
According to the service, the detainees are charged under
articles 214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3 (repeated commission of
terrorism by an organized group, using firearms, explosives and
devices), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 214-3.2 (organizing
exercises for terrorist purposes ), 228.3 (repeated illegal
acquisition, storage, transportation and transportation of
firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices by
an organized group) and 279.3 (creation of armed formations or
groups not provided for by law and participation in their
activities) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
