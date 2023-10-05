The Cultivated B Initiated Pre-Submission Process Towards EFSA Certification For Cultivated Sausage

The Cultivated B (TCB) began discussions with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and officially entered the pre-submission process for novel food approval of a novel or non-farmed sausage product. Subsequent to the official submission, TCB will emerge as world's first biotech company to apply for Ecertification for cultivated meat. This is a pivotal first step in the evolution of the cultivated meat market and establishes a viable path towards large-scale commercial production.

“EFSA's Novel Food regulatory approvals process is among the most robust in the world, including a thorough and evidence-based assessment of food safety and nutritional value. For cultivated meat to become available in Europe, where this food was born, would mark a paradigm shift for the sector,” said Seth Roberts, policy manager at the Good Food Institute Europe.

One of the most significant challenges in the cultivated meat sector is achieving production at the enormvolumes required by the food producer industry. In addition, food safety concerns and regulatory compliance further hinder cultivated meat from reaching consumers. TCB's early engagement with Eis a testament to knocking down these barriers, propelling the industry to democratize cultivated meat for the masses without compromising on quality or sustainability.

"This is more than just a certification process; it's a testament to our advanced, industrial-scale cellular agriculture technology and also a reflection of our unwavering commitment to usher in a new era of food production-one where health, taste, ethics and sustainability converge seamlessly,” said TCB CEO Dr. Hamid Noori.“The European cultivated meat sector has vast potential and considerable opportunity for growth. As this market gains prominence, our objective is to ensure consistent access to high-quality, sustainable meat for everyone. Attaining Ecertification is a significant step in this direction.”

The cell-based sausage product for which TCB seeks Ecertification is similar to boiled sausages used in hot dogs and has been developed in close collaboration with TCB sister company The Family Butchers. It is a hybrid sausage product composed of vegan ingredients, including significant amounts of cultivated meat. Leveraging the combined expertise of both entities ensures that consumers will experience the familiar, delectable taste they love, all while benefiting from a sustainable and ethically produced product.

Ecertification is governed by a strict regulatory framework which emphasizes food safety standards. Achieving certification by Efor TCB's cultivated sausage will indicate the safety of its cultivated meat products as measured by the highest European standards. It also charts the course and lays the groundwork for regulatory approvals worldwide. This strategic roadmap underscores the company's determination to lead in the global cultivated meat industry, giving hundreds of startups in this space a path toward viable and scalable commercialization, setting new standards in food safety, innovation, and accessibility.

About The Cultivated B (TCB)

The Cultivated B's multinational team of scientists develops and applies breakthrough technologies in cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and advanced bioreactor technology to enable scalable commercialization of the cellular-agriculture industry. TCB serves startups, corporations and academic research institutions within the food, pharma, cosmetics and personal care industries. With its pioneering engineering and production capabilities, TCB enables other companies to produce alternative proteins, such as cultivated meat, at industrial scale. The company's fundamental commitment to minimizing the natural resources used paves the way toward a sustainable future, locally, regionally and globally. TCB's research and development team is based in Germany, with manufacturing and an innovation hub based in Canada's Toronto region. For more information, visit and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Rainier Communications

Jenna Beaucage

+1 508-340-6851

View source version on newsdirect