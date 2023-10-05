National Musicians Totally Captivate Music Lovers At Philharmonic Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Azerbaijani State Chamber Orchestra (ASCO) has delighted the
audience at the State Philharmonic Hall.
The orchestra performed under the baton of the artistic director
and chief conductor, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin
Karimov, Azernews reports.
The concert soloists, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Rena Rahimova
(viola) and Renata Abubakirova (violin) played works of Azerbaijani
and Western European composers.
The musicians totally captivated the audience, which rewarded
them with a storm of applause.
Founded by outstanding composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev
in 1964, the orchestra constantly performs classical masterpieces
of the Azerbaijani and European composers.
In 2007, the Azerbaijani State Chamber Orchestra was awarded
with the Humay National Award for promoting classical music in
Azerbaijan.
The ASCO has successfully toured Turkiye, Germany, Italy,
France, South Korea, Japan, Switzerland and other countries.
