Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With ACE Animals, A Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company , has issued updates for the day of October 5, 2023.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with ACE Animals, a Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

OKX Wallet users can now access ACE Animals , a Web3 gaming ecosystem, via web extension. The Ethereum-powered ACE Animals gaming ecosystem features an animal-themed twist, where players have the chance to access in-game items, NFTs and Genesis boxes .

The gaming platform's mission goes beyond entertainment; according to ACE Animal's Medium post and website , a portion of its revenue goes towards funding critical animal welfare initiatives.

To access ACE Animals, OKX Wallet users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to ACE Animals via web extension

OKX Wallet is the world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases.

In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

For more information, please visit the Support Cente .