Nutanix to Help Enterprises Turn Cloud Complexity into Multicloud Simplicity at GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE, 4th October, 2023 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, has announced its participation at GITEX Global 2023 for the 8th consecutive year, with the intention of helping regional organizations streamline operations and turn cloud complexity into multicloud simplicity. The company will share its vision and strategy of delivering the optimal hybrid cloud experience to radically simplify and solve the biggest modernization needs of enterprise customers. The event will also serve as a platform to introduce regional customers to the ‘World of Purple’ - Nutanix’s new brand identity that was unveiled at the company’s flagship event .NEXT in Chicago in May this year.



The company is particularly excited about several announcements at GITEX. Starting off with the recent Global strategic partnership with Cisco. This partnership will combine Nutanix’s best-in-class software with Cisco’s SaaS managed compute portfolio to help our customers and prospects enter a hybrid multicloud future. The partnership with Cisco spans joint engineering and interoperability, expanded world-class support, go-to-market cooperation for a more seamless customer experience, as well as building the foundation for broader solutions with Cisco’s market leading networking, security and collaboration offerings.



Secondly, Nutanix announced Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box - a solution for customers looking to jump-start their artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) innovation, while maintaining control over their data. The company believes there is a growing trend around the AI-powered edge. Organizations will begin to leverage public cloud resources to train AI models, but then deploy them at the edge, where the data is often collected. Most enterprises will not have the infrastructure or resources needed to train AI models in their own datacenter without huge investment, so they’ll look to public cloud to supplement. This is where a hybrid multicloud strategy is even more important, as organizations will need a cloud platform that spans from public cloud, to their datacenters and the edge, to be able to move their applications and data where they’re needed. Being able to manage and control both of these is hugely important.



Raif Abou Diab, Sales Manager, South Gulf & Pakistan at Nutanix says “The UAE has emerged as a shining example of a nation that has transformed its vision into a reality, positioning itself as a global leader in innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital technology. We are proud to be able to support this vision through our ability to execute digital transformation efforts, as well as AI innovation with the recent announcement of Nutanix GPT.”



Lastly, As 2023 is the year of Sustainability for the UAE, and Dubai will host the COP28 just one month after GITEX, Nutanix is keen to showcase its innovations and initiatives that demonstrate its commitment to the global climate cause, including reducing an organization’s datacentre footprint, eliminating resource waste and overprovisioning and minimizing carbon use.





Nutanix will be showcasing its full solution stack at GITEX, with a particular focus on 4 areas of customer needs:

1. Hybrid MultiCloud Management with Nutanix NC2 - Nutanix is a two-way ticket to and from the cloud for customers, with its universal cloud operating model to run apps and data anywhere. This is a key differentiator for Nutanix and offers consistent management across endpoints, integrated security, self-service and on-demand resources, governance, and full license portability. By partnering with major hyperscalers such as Azure and AWS (with more to come), Nutanix NC2 offers a hybrid cloud infrastructure solution that provides seamless application mobility, along with unified management for all applications and data across clouds.

2. Nutanix Database Service (NDB) - Data is the new currency, and being able to manage this data in a way that can optimize and accelerate business efficiency can be the main competitive advantage for most organizations. At GITEX, trade visitors can learn how Nutanix is eliminating 90% of database management complexity through NDB.

3. Nutanix Migration Services - Nutanix Services Experts are available at GITEX to discuss the implementation of a hassle free, less costly migration strategy to Nutanix. The team will be present to discuss how organizations can mitigate risk, the top use cases for migration and how they can move to Nutanix AHV (hypervisor) with minimal to no disruption.

4. Nutanix Unified Storage - aims at eliminating the traditional NAS and consolidating all data services (files, objects, and block storage) into a single platform. It includes an integrated ransomware protection called Data Lens, which helps audit and analyse at no additional cost. The company’s EMEA Leader for Unified Storage, Stuart Heade will be present to discuss the business impact Nutanix NUS can have on an organization. Executives from Peer Software, one of the company’s alliance partners, will also be on hand to assist with joint backup and storage solutions to fit organization needs.



Nutanix will showcase its beautiful stand #A30 in Hall 6 at this year’s GITEX, where the company’s key alliance partners and alliances have been welcomed to participate along with the company with the objective of delivering a joint go-to-market message.



Nada Khan, Regional Marketing Director, Emerging Markets comments, “We are excited to bring Nutanix’s new brand look and feel to GITEX this year! The brand is young, electric, and one of the most customer-centric companies out there. Our 97% customer satisfaction for 7 years in a row is a testament to our dedication. We use GITEX as a platform to meet new customers, and also thank our existing ones for their continued trust in us. On the solution side, we always say that cloud is a journey, and not a destination. It is not a one-way road but rather should be a two way highway. We can make this a reality to any new organization either starting their journey to the cloud or looking to optimize it.”





MENAFN05102023003749002651ID1107193371