Lithuania Promotes Kazakhstan's Asset Routes Morphing - Ambassador (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Lithuania is
actively engaged in the process of diversifying commodity routes of
Kazakhstan, Egidijus Navikas, Ambassador of Lithuania to
Kazakhstan, told Trend in an exclusive interview.
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
The development of the Trans-Caspian route is a necessary and
promising project in the current geopolitical situation, when
Russia's aggression against Ukraine has disrupted traditional
supply chains from Asia to Europe.
Lithuania welcomes Kazakhstan's plans to diversify its commodity
routes and is actively engaged in this process. Lithuania is an
associate member of the intergovernmental commission TRACECA.
In June 2023, Union of Transport Workers of Kazakhstan
KAZLOGISTICS, and Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, as
well as joint stock companies Lithuanian Railways and Klaipeda
State Seaport Directorate signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to
promote the development of logistics capacity of the TITR.
We believe that participation in the Middle Corridor project
will open up great opportunities for Lithuania as well to transport
cargo from Asia to the Baltic and Scandinavian regions.
Trade between Kazakhstan and Lithuania
Trade volume between Lithuania and Kazakhstan in 2023 has
slightly decreased, but still remains at appropriate level.
In the context of economic cooperation, Lithuania pays close
attention to compliance with the international sanctions imposed on
Russia and Belarus as a result of their aggression against Ukraine,
and maintains a constant dialogue with its Kazakh counterparts on
this issue.
Lithuanian and Kazakh businesses continue to cooperate and look
for development opportunities in the light of new geopolitical
realities. We see a number of opportunities for economic
cooperation, mostly in the areas of trade and
transport/logistics.
Prospects for investment cooperation also remain; one of such
examples is the plan of the Kazakh company Hill to open a factory
in Lithuania.
Cooperation in the energy sector
Energy cooperation between Lithuania and Kazakhstan has not been
developed deeper, mostly because of geographical situation.
Lithuanian companies do not participate in Kazakhstan's energy
projects.
However, Lithuania welcomes and supports EU-Kazakhstan
cooperation in the field of energy – notably the increase of Kazakh
exports to the European countries.
Renewable energy
Lithuania is known for its achievements in renewable energy. The
country's government has set ambitious targets to reduce
environmental pollution. Lithuanian business has already gained
recognition in the production of renewable energy components.
There are ongoing talks with Kazakh counterparts about
transferring experience in this field, but it is still at an early
stage. Lithuania is not yet involved in any renewable energy
project in Kazakhstan.
New prospects of cooperation
Economic cooperation between Lithuania and Kazakhstan is
well-established and has remained stable for a number of years.
However, new geopolitical realities bring new trends.
The issue of raw material supply is becoming more relevant for
Lithuania. Particular attention is paid to Critical Raw Materials.
There are no major projects in this area yet, but there are clear
trends in the development of cooperation.
