Bengal Flood: '10,000 People Rescued So Far Guv CV Ananda Bose To Visit Affected Areas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced her concern regarding the flood-like conditions in the state informed that around 10,000 individuals have been successfully rescued and are currently sheltered in 190 relief camps situated across nine districts in both the southern and northern regions of the state, PTI reported her ongoing recovery from a leg injury, Banerjee assured that she is personally overseeing the situation non-stop from her residence. As a precautionary measure to manage the flood situation effectively, she also announced the cancellation of leaves for several state government officials Read: Sikkim Flash Floods Live Updates: 10 dead, 22 army men among 82 missingWest Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is scheduled to visit the flood-affected districts in the northern part of the state on Thursday northern part of West Bengal shares a border with Sikkim which witnessed a flash flood in the Teesta River leaving at least 10 people dead, scores injured and around 80 others missing stock of the situation at a meeting, Banerjee asked Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Home Secretary BP Gopalika to immediately send a team of senior officials to flood-affected areas of West Bengal. \"We have already rescued 10,000 people from low-lying areas in the districts. Already SDRF and NDRF teams have been alerted. I will monitor the situation 24/7 from home with a leg injury which may require another week to recover,” she said.

Also Read: Sikkim disaster caused by massive earthquakes that struck Nepal?Altogether 5,800 people were evacuated in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts in the northern part of the state, while 5,018 others were rescued in Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia and Bankura districts in the south, the state government said in a statement also directed Dwivedi to start a 24-hour control room for people to register complaints due to the flood statement said that the NH-10 connecting Sikkim's capital Gangtok and Siliguri, the largest city in northern West Bengal, has been completely washed away near the Likhuvir-Setijhora stretch. Immediate repairs on war footing will be taken up as and when the water recedes in Teesta chief minister also said adequate relief camps were opened in the state and urged the affected people not to take any chance and go to these shelters. Twenty-eight relief camps were opened in the northern part of the state and 190 in the south Read: Watch Videos: Sikkim flash floods, cloud burst, Chungthang dam destruction caught on camera\"I am concerned about Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri (in north Bengal). I asked several senior ministers and IAS officers to rush there to oversee rescue and relief operations. Close vigil is being kept to ensure no loss of life in the calamity,\" she said Bose, who reached New Delhi from Kochi on Wednesday evening, will return to Kolkata early Thursday morning and straightaway travel to north Bengal to take stock of the flood situation there, a Raj Bhavan official told PTI on Wednesday spoke to Governors of several neighbouring states of West Bengal, including Sikkim, over the phone for a better understanding of the flood situation. \"The governor also sought details of the situation from West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi regarding the situation and also enquired about the precautionary measures taken by the state government,\" the official said. The chief minister said that parts of South 24 Parganas districts, the Sunderbans, and Sagar Island were also affected by the floods.\"The 24/7 Control Room at (state secretariat) Nabanna is functional and can be contacted at (033)22143526 and 1070. Another 24/7 Control Room (with numbers 1800-212-1655 & 91-9051888171) at the Tourism Department is functional... The state administration has also started integrated control rooms in all districts,\" the state government said in the statement Read: Sikkim: Cloudburst causes flood-like situation in Singtam, 30 soldiers missingSenior ministers Partha Bhowmick, Arup Biswas, Udayan Guha, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairman Anit Thapa and senior bureaucrats rushed to North Bengal to oversee the rescue and relief operations.\"More than 8,000 cubic metres per second of water has been released from Teesta barrage which has resulted in flood-like situations in the downstream districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar,\" the statement said heavy rainfall in southern Bengal and neighboring Jharkhand can be attributed to the formation of a low-pressure area in the region. Additionally, the situation has been exacerbated by a substantial release of water from the DVC barrages at Maithon and Panchet, as well as the reservoirs in Mukutmanipur has had a significant impact on several districts, including Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, and South 24 Parganas, leading to concerns about flooding and water-related issues in these areas.(With inputs from PTI)

