(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Regains Strength by Noon













Advertisment





The S&P 500 ticked up Wednesday as Treasury yields pulled back from multiyear highs following the release of much weaker-than-expected jobs data.

The Dow Jones Industrials actually made plus territory, 4.14 points, to reach Wednesday afternoon at 33,006.52.

The much-broader index improved 11.42 points to 4,240.87.

The NASDAQ index acquired 100.64 points to 13,160.11.

Consumer discretionary was the best-performing sector, rising more than 1%. Tesla and Carnival led the sector gains, Tesla up 4%, and Carnival gaining 2.8%.

Energy was the S&P 500's worst-performing sector Wednesday. Philips 66 declined 5%, while APA, Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy all dropped more than 4% as crude prices fell.

ADP said Wednesday 89,000 private payrolls were added last month, well below a Dow Jones forecast of 160,000 and fewer than an upwardly revised 180,000 payroll additions from August.

The ISM nonmanufacturing index came in at 53.6 for September, slightly below a StreetAccount forecast of 53.7. To be sure, that's below the August reading of 54.5.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury climbed, lowering yields to 4.73% from Tuesday's 4.80%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices retreated $3.36 to $85.67 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices faded $2.20 to $1,839.30.





















MENAFN04102023000212011056ID1107190256