(MENAFN) During the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester, United Kingdom Environment Secretary Therese Coffey announced the British government's decision to abolish what she termed an "absurd" European Union regulation regarding the sale of unusually curved bananas.



Coffey emphasized that it should not be within the government's purview to dictate the preferred shape of bananas consumers wish to purchase. This move marks a significant departure from European Union Regulation 1333/2011, which mandated that bananas sold within the union must conform to standards prohibiting "abnormal curvature of the fingers," unless originating from specific regions of Cyprus, Greece, or Portugal.



This regulation, which had been a source of contention prior to the 2016 Brexit referendum, was often cited by pro-Brexit figures as an illustration of perceived overreach by European Union authorities, whom they characterized as "bonkers Brussels bureaucrats." This sentiment was echoed by critics who pointed to other instances of regulatory minutiae, including an 1,800-word directive outlining marketing standards for headed cabbages. Additionally, there was a ruling that prohibited manufacturers of bottled water from making claims about their product's efficacy in alleviating dehydration.



Coffey's announcement reflects a broader shift in the United Kingdom's approach to regulation, signaling a desire for greater autonomy in decision-making regarding standards for goods and produce. The decision to rescind the 'bendy bananas' rule not only underscores the United Kingdom's newfound independence post-Brexit but also serves as a symbolic gesture in reaffirming the nation's capacity to determine its own rules and regulations, free from the influence of European Union directives. This development is poised to impact not only the banana trade but also sets a precedent for potential adjustments to various other regulatory frameworks in the future.





MENAFN04102023000045015687ID1107187657