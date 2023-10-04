Kazakhstan Plans To Develop Middle And Southern Transport Corridors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. Kazakhstan plans
to develop the middle and southern transport corridors, said Deputy
Chairman of the Transport Committee of Kazakhstan Kuanyshuly Selim,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the panel session "New opportunities for road
transport services" as part of the VI New Silk Way international
transport and logistics business forum.
As he noted, for this purpose, ports in the Caspian and Black
Seas will be used.
Selim presented information on the current state of the motor
transport industry and prospects for its development.
He noted that currently, 370 of Kazakhstan's carriers, with a
fleet of 7,600 vehicles, are involved in the direction of far-away
countries. To ensure international transportation, relevant
agreements have been concluded with 42 countries.
In addition, in order to replenish the domestic vehicle fleet,
the need to pay a recycling fee and fees for the initial
registration of truck tractors engaged in international transport
has been abolished.
At the end of 2022, 6.4 million tons of cargo were transported
internationally, which is 8.7 percent more than in 2021. At the
same time, the share of domestic cargo carriers increased from 31
to 42 percent over the year.
The Southern Transport Corridor is going to stretch from
Kyrgyzstan via Uzbekistan and the Caspian Sea port of Turkmenbashi
in Turkmenistan to the port of Astrakhan in Russia. This is going
to be the shortest route, bypassing obstacles on the border between
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that
connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe,
bypassing the longer maritime routes.
