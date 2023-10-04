Kerala Expected To Receive Widespread Rainfall Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The state will receive heavy rainfall today (October 4). Meanwhile, there is no specific warning in any districts. Heavy rain is expected to lash in isolated areas. Fishing is prohibited in the coastal areas of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, the collector has announced holidays for schools in Thirivanananthapuram districts due to continuous rainfall yesterday. The Central Water Commission has issued an alert after the increase in the water level of the Neyyar and Karamana rivers.

A holiday has been declared today (October 4) completely in Kottayam district and partly in Cherthala taluk of Alappuzha district in view of continuing heavy rains. The Alappuzha district Collector has announced a holiday for educational institutions running relief camps in Cherthala taluk. In Thiruvananthapuram district, all educational institutions, including professional colleges and central schools, are closed. The holiday is due to the ongoing heavy rains in the district. The India Meteorological Department and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority declared an orange alert for these states yesterday (Oct 3).

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning for the Kerala coast, stating that high waves and storm surges, ranging from 0.5 to 2.0 meters, are expected until 11:30 p.m. on October 4. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre has informed that there is a possibility of a 0.5- to 2.5-metre-high wave and storm surge along the southern Tamil Nadu coast on April 10, 2023 until 11.30 p.m.

For the safety of fishermen and coastal residents, here are some important precautions to follow:

- Follow the instructions of local authorities and stay away from areas considered dangerous due to rough seas.

- Ensure that fishing vessels, including boats, are securely moored in the harbor. Maintain a safe distance between boats to prevent collisions, and take measures to safeguard fishing equipment.

- Completely avoid trips to the beach and engaging in sea-related activities during this period to ensure your safety.