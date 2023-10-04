Manipur Violence: ITLF Concludes Indefinite Shutdown After 2-Day Protest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a prominent Kuki organization, on Tuesday (October 3) decided to end the indefinite shutdown. The shutdown was launched in protest against the arrests made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the killing of two youths and another case.

In an official statement, the ITLF announced that it would closely monitor the situation and determine whether another "intense agitation" would be necessary at a later date. "After careful consideration, the indefinite shutdown declared by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum ... will be concluded by 6 pm today," the ITLF said.

The organization also revealed its plan to resume an ongoing dharna (sit-in protest) conducted by the ITLF women's wing starting next week.

The tragic incident involving the killing of two youths, 20-year-old Phijam Hemanjit and 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi, who went missing on July 6, had sparked widespread outrage and violent demonstrations in the Imphal Valley. The discovery of photographs of their bodies on September 25 further escalated tensions.

In connection with the kidnapping and killing, the CBI arrested four individuals, who were subsequently taken to Guwahati. Two minor daughters of the main accused were handed over to the district child protection officer of Assam's Kamrup Metro district.

Furthermore, the NIA arrested an individual from Churachandpur on Saturday in connection with a case involving a "transnational conspiracy" by the leadership of terror outfits based in Myanmar and Bangladesh. The conspiracy aimed to wage war against India by exploiting the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur.

Since the ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3, more than 180 people have lost their lives, and several hundreds have been injured. These clashes began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Manipur's population is predominantly divided between Meiteis, who make up about 53 percent and reside in the Imphal Valley, and Nagas and Kukis, constituting slightly over 40 percent and residing in the hill districts.