Events Held With Regard To 30Th Anniversary Of National Leader's First Election As President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A series of events were held in institutions and military units
under the Defense Ministry on the occasion of the 30th anniversary
of the election of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people
Heydar Aliyev as President for the first time, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
First, the memory of the National Leader was honored and flowers
were laid at the monument to the Great Leader in different parts of
the country. The memory of the National Leader and Shehids
(Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence,
sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Motherland was
honored with observing a minute of silence.
The meeting participants spoke about the unparalleled services
of the Great Leader in the foundation and development of the modern
Azerbaijan Army. It was noted that as a result of the successful
internal and foreign policy implemented by National Leader Heydar
Aliyev, the state independence of Azerbaijan was strengthened and
the international position of the country was strengthened.
It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is continuously developing
thanks to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.
At the same time, it was noted that declaring 2023 as the“Year
of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan by the relevant Order of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a vivid example of
respect for the Great Leader.
According to the plan, the military personnel visited Heydar
Aliyev centers, museums, and monuments. The films on the glorious
life and activities of the National Leader were shown, and
scientific-practical conferences, "round tables", as well as
various cultural and mass events were organized.
