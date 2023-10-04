Events Held With Regard To 30Th Anniversary Of National Leader's First Election As President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A series of events were held in institutions and military units under the Defense Ministry on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the election of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev as President for the first time, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

First, the memory of the National Leader was honored and flowers were laid at the monument to the Great Leader in different parts of the country. The memory of the National Leader and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Motherland was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The meeting participants spoke about the unparalleled services of the Great Leader in the foundation and development of the modern Azerbaijan Army. It was noted that as a result of the successful internal and foreign policy implemented by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the state independence of Azerbaijan was strengthened and the international position of the country was strengthened.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is continuously developing thanks to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

At the same time, it was noted that declaring 2023 as the“Year of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan by the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a vivid example of respect for the Great Leader.

According to the plan, the military personnel visited Heydar Aliyev centers, museums, and monuments. The films on the glorious life and activities of the National Leader were shown, and scientific-practical conferences, "round tables", as well as various cultural and mass events were organized.