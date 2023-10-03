Saladworks And Frutta Bowls Open First Location At University Of Nebraska-Lincoln

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Co-brand restaurant features wide range of healthy, customizable, on-the-go options

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual entree salad franchise, and Frutta Bowls , a restaurant concept structured around specialty açai bowls, have opened their first location in Nebraska. Located in the Abel Dining Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the new co-brand restaurant appeals to students' desire for fresh, healthy, customizable items that accommodate their dietary preferences and busy lifestyles.“We're pleased to partner with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and add to their robust dining program,” said Jim Schwandt, WOWorks' Vice President of Non-Traditional Development.“With over 355 locations nationwide in traditional and non-traditional venues, including 15 academic institutions, our brands and menus are a natural fit for Abel Dining Center's retail food court concept.”Saladworks has spent years catering to a myriad of nutritional needs and diets (ex. vegetarian, vegan, flexitarian, gluten free, Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, etc.). While the menu features 12 chef-driven signature items, the Saladworks experience allows guests to create original salads using a vast array of fresh ingredients, including a base of greens, grains or a combination of both. Saladworks also offers the option to make any item a salad, grainbowl or wrap.Frutta Bowls represents more than just a meal or snack to satisfy an appetite for the moment – it serves as“fuel” that stimulates the mind, energizes the body, lifts the spirit and feeds the soul. Its menu features customizable bowls, toasts and protein bites packed with vitamin- and antioxidant-rich superfoods such as açai, pitaya and kale, along with almonds, blueberries, oatmeal and dark chocolate to help boost immunity levels.“Campuses continue to evolve, and students continue to change,” added Dave Annis, Director of Dining and Catering Options.“While we have great salad bars and fresh foods across campus, we also wanted a destination dining option featuring more upscale choices from current, craveable brands. With 23,000 students on campus, the variety from Saladworks and Frutta Bowls aligns perfectly with our efforts to provide nutritious, interesting menu choices students can enjoy onsite or on the go.”Full menus are available from both brands. To aid with busy schedules and facilitate efficient operations, Abel Dining Center uses a mobile-only system. Students place, customize and pay through the Transact Mobile Ordering app, which also allows them to choose dine in or take out and select from multiple payment options, including meal plans and credit cards.Abel Dining Center is located at 840 N. 17th St., Lincoln, NE 68508 and is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night and weekend brunch. For specific hours, visitABOUT SALADWORKS:Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 165 locations across 25 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #15 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2023, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 35 years. Saladworks is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Cantina and Grille and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit .ABOUT FRUTTA BOWLS:Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey to 39 locations across 16 states. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable bowls and smoothies, as well as toasts and protein bites. Frutta Bowls is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh The Simple Greek and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit .

