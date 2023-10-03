Azerbaijan's Opera Singer Charms Music Lovers In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's opera singer Mahir Taghizade has captivated the audience at the 12th Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition held in Kazakhstan.

Around 75 talented vocalists from Azerbaijan, Italy, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China, Tajikistan and other countries took part in the competition.

The performances of the contestants were evaluated by professional jury, which included world opera stars from Kazakhstan, Italy, Luxembourg and China.

The jury chairman was People's Artist of the USSR and Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prizes of the USSR and Kazakhstan, academician Bibigul Tulegenova.

Soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Mahir Taghizade has shared some of his festival impressions with AZERNEWS .

"The 12th Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition is recognized as one of the most prestigious in the post-soviet space. This year, the contest took place at the Kazakh Opera and Ballet Theater to mark the theater's 95th season. I have represented Azerbaijan at the competition together with Maya Taghizadeh and Atesh Garayev. The jury awarded me with the Grand Prix and a Special Award named after Bibigul Tulegenova for the Best Performance of a Kazakh Classical Aria, while Atesh Garayev (tenor) took second place in the competition," said Mahir Taghizade.

He stressed that it is a great honor for me to take part in the 12th Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition. For the first time in twenty years, an Azerbaijani vocalist won the Grand Prix at this vocal contest.

"All the hard work has been rewarded with success. I was honored to receive this award. I think that Bibigul Tulegenova is rightly called a living music legend. Many years have passed since my last meeting with Bibigul Tulegenova. And now I am so glad to take part in the competition named after Bibigul Tulegenova. It's an absolute pleasure to take part in a competition which she heads.

Mahir Taghizade also touched upon his recent appearance in The Queen of Spades.

The opera's new version has premiered at Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

In the opera, Mahir Taghizade brilliantly embodied the image of Prince Yeletsky.

Note that the story narrates about human avarice with supernatural elements. The short story has served as basis for the operas The Queen of Spades (1890) by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, La dame de pique (1850) by Fromental Halévy and Pique Dame (1864) by Franz von Suppé. The work is a 1833 short story with supernatural elements by Alexander Pushkin about human avarice.

In conclusion, Mahir Taghizade spoke about his future creative plans.

"Negotiations are currently underway with Kazakhstan and China. There are many musical projects ahead, including concerts dedicated to diplomatic relations. It is also planned to implement a number of joint musical initiatives in Azerbaijan. After the Grand Prix, I received the right to perform in the semi-finals of Giuseppe Taddei International Competition to be held in Genoa, Italy. I also have a number of chamber concerts ahead for the local public.