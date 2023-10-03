Jordan Official Sponsor Of 'Top Risa' International Tourism Exhibition Opening In France

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 3 (Petra) -- Tourism Minister Makram Qaisi opened Tuesday the 45th edition of the International French Travel Market "Top Risa" exhibition, with Jordan being the official exhibition.In a statement, Qaisi said that the exhibition, in which 20 Jordanian tourism companies participate, "is of great importance for marketing the Jordanian tourism product," adding that the event "is one of the most important exhibitions in France."The French Tourism Minister, Olivia Gregoire, visited the Jordanian pavilion at the exhibition and expressed her gratitude for the Kingdom's "enrichment" of the global tourism sector and its participation in international exhibitions, especially the "Top Risa."On the sidelines of the exhibition, Qaisi discussed with the Greek Minister of Tourism promoting Jordan and Greece for tourism with a joint file and promoting Jordan's Christian pilgrimage trail in Greece and training and investment opportunities in Jordan.Qaisi participated in a round table discussion with his Costa Rican and Gambian counterparts, the Cypriot Deputy Minister of Tourism and the French Tourism Marketing Agency director.The discussion focused on tourism and the challenges of sustainable tourism and its future.The Jordanian Ambassador to France, Lina Hadid, noted the "importance" of the exhibition and Jordan's participation as its official sponsor in its current edition.