RICS, AUC Collaborate On Construction Education, Research

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the American University in Cairo (AUC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together on education, research, and professional development in the field of real estate and construction. The MoU was announced at an exclusive event hosted by the AUC School of Business Executive Education on Tuesday, titled“Navigating Financial Challenges in the Construction Industry”.

The event featured industry experts and thought leaders who discussed the latest trends and strategies for overcoming the financial hurdles facing the construction sector in Egypt. The event was sponsored by top niche companies in the market from consultancy and construction backgrounds. It was part of a series of networking events organized by RICS in Egypt to reconnect and collaborate with the local RICS community.

Phil Whittam, Partner of Business Development at RICS, said:“We are delighted to partner with AUC, one of the leading academic institutions in the region. This collaboration will enable us to offer our internationally recognized qualifications and standards to a wider audience of professionals and students in Egypt and beyond. We look forward to working with AUC on developing innovative solutions for the real estate and construction industry, which is facing unprecedented challenges in the current market conditions.”

He added:“We intend to hold more events related to this MoU in 2024 to do positive change in the built and natural environments as well as provide solutions for financial issues that face this vital sector in Egypt.”

Ahmed Ashraf Anwar, Chair of the RICS Egypt Board and a construction / QS Expert, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with AUC and the opportunities it will create for both institutions and their stakeholders.

“This MoU is a milestone for RICS in Egypt, as it marks our first formal agreement with a prestigious university like AUC. We are confident that this partnership will enhance our presence and impact in the Egyptian market, as well as provide more opportunities for learning and development for our members and affiliates. The event today was a great example of how we can collaborate with AUC and other industry partners to address the pressing issues and challenges facing our sector. We thank all the speakers, panelists, sponsors, and attendees for their participation and contribution,” Anwar said.

RICS is a global professional body that promotes and enforces the highest international standards in the valuation, management, and development of land, real estate, construction, and infrastructure. RICS has offices in London, Dubai, Qatar, and other locations in the GCC and MENA regions.

AUC is a leading liberal arts university in the Middle East and North Africa, offering undergraduate, graduate, and continuing education programmes in various disciplines. AUC School of Business Executive Education provides customized and open enrollment programs for executives and professionals in different sectors and industries.