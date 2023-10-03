ADIPEC Conf. Chance For Global Companies To Work On Reducing Carbon Emissions - Al Lamki

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Bader Al-Lamki, CEO of the Emirates ADNOC Distribution Company, said on Tuesday that holding the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023 is an opportunity for international companies to achieve partnerships and develop sustainability solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

In an interview with KUNA, Al-Lamki made the remarks during his participation in ADIPEC activities, which started yesterday, adding that the event provides an ideal platform for companies to discuss and develop partnership relationships under one roof and an opportunity to display their products and services and introduce the latest innovations that work to reduce carbon emissions.

Al-Lamki noted that such gathering would also give a chance for enhancing environmental performance.

Al-Lamki pointed out that ADNOC' interest in achieving sustainable development goals, and adhering to climate agreements, so their participation in the ADIPEC conference reflects their commitment to achieving sustainable development and providing effective solutions to achieve environmental sustainability.

Al-Lamki said that ADIPEC is considered one of the most prominent global events in the energy and petroleum sector, as it brings together leaders, experts and professionals in this field to discuss challenges and opportunities for cooperation and innovation in the energy industry.

He stated that ADNOC's participation in this conference comes within the framework of the company's strategy to enhance cooperation and exchange knowledge and experiences with prestigious international companies and institutions in the energy sector and to establish new partnerships with them, stressing that the company is working to reduce emissions in current energy sources and invest in future clean energy sources.

Al-Lamki stated that the timing of ADIPEC conference coincides with the imminent launch of the most important climate event the world, namely the COP28 climate summit, which the UAE will host with wide international participation in seven weeks.

ADNOC Distribution announced in January 2023 its plans to reduce emissions resulting from its operations and reduce carbon intensity by 25 percent by 2030, through a commitment to achieving sustainability in its daily operations and achieving the transition in the field of energy. (end)

