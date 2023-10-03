Azerbaijani President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of South Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Korea
Yoon Suk Yeol, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of
the national holiday of the Republic of Korea.
Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Korea have good traditions. We are pleased with the development
dynamics of our intergovernmental relations and the expansion of
our mutually beneficial cooperation.
The Korean companies have been operating very successfully in
Azerbaijan for many years. The companies representing your country
can contribute to the restoration and reconstruction works carried
out in our liberated territories through the use of advanced and
modern technologies. By taking advantage of the existing
opportunities, I believe that through our joint efforts we will
continue to deepen our relations and effective cooperation, which
have great potential.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and the
friendly Republic of Korea everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 September 2023"
