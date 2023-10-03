Azerbaijani President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of South Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Korea.

Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Korea have good traditions. We are pleased with the development dynamics of our intergovernmental relations and the expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Korean companies have been operating very successfully in Azerbaijan for many years. The companies representing your country can contribute to the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in our liberated territories through the use of advanced and modern technologies. By taking advantage of the existing opportunities, I believe that through our joint efforts we will continue to deepen our relations and effective cooperation, which have great potential.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and the friendly Republic of Korea everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 September 2023"