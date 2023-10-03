EU fails to unfreeze USD5.24B assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The EU is going to bear in mind a €5 billion (USD5.24 billion) military assistance package for Ukraine for next year, the bloc’s foreign policy head Josep Borrell declared in Kiev on Monday. Despite this, Hungary’s veto on the current €500 million (USD524.3 million) “European Peace Facility” fund has not yet been taken out.



“I have proposed a new multi-annual bilateral allocation of the European Peace Facility, up to five billion for next year,” Borrell stated at a mutual news meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. “I hope we can reach an agreement before the end of the years



He made no reference of the current state of EPF money, which Hungary has been withholding since May. According to EuroNews, Borrell made no mention of Budapest's stance, instead stating that the EU's support for Kiev would keep going "in all dimensions."



Hungary's Peter Szijjarto was noticeably not present as 26 other EU states dispatched foreign ministers to an unexpected conference in Kiev to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine in its fight with Russia. As reported by a European news agency, a deputy represented Budapest.

