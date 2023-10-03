ISIS Terrorists Apprehended By Delhi Police Reveal Disturbing Connection With Karnataka’S Hubli-Dharwad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The three ISIS terrorists apprehended by Delhi police revealed a disturbing plot and strange connection with Karnataka's Hubli Dharwad. These arrests have revealed that they had planned to establish militant camps in Karnataka's Hubli-Dharwad region and the Western Ghats.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Shahnawaz, Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf, and Mohammad Arshad Warsi. Notably, Shahnawaz was arrested two days ago, but the official announcement was made on Monday.

ISIS Terror Plot: 3 suspects are engineers, expert bomb-makers

The Police Commissioner of Hubli-Dharwad, Renuka Sukumar, stated, "We have not received any information implicating locals in this matter thus far. We are coordinating with the Delhi Police regarding the arrests, and appropriate action will be taken if such activities are found within our jurisdiction."

These suspects had reportedly established their bases in Karnataka's Hubli-Dharwad region, with the aim of expanding the ISIS network in India to carry out terrorist attacks and incite unrest. Delhi Police Special Cell Officer Dhaliwal noted that they had conducted a thorough investigation into activities in the western and southern parts of the country related to this case.

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests NIA's most wanted terrorist Mohammad Shehnawaz

One remarkable detail about these suspected terrorists is that they all have engineering backgrounds, with Warsi even pursuing a PhD. The Delhi Police Special Cell disclosed that they were proficient in bomb-making. The Delhi Police Special Cell collaborates with various agencies, including the NIA, to dismantle terrorist networks operating across multiple states.

Shahnawaz, a mining engineer by profession, was wanted in connection with the ISIS Pune module case. Sources indicate that Shahnawaz is originally from Delhi but had relocated to Pune. During an attack in Pune in July, two of his associates were apprehended, while Shahnawaz managed to evade capture and returned to Delhi. It was also revealed that he had converted his wife, Basanti, to Islam.

Who is Shahnawaz, the ISIS terrorist on NIA's most wanted list?

Earlier this month, a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh was announced for information leading to the capture of Shahnawaz and three other terror suspects: Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, Abdullah Fayaz Sheikh, and Talha Liaquat Khan. While Diaparwala and Talha remain at large, efforts are underway to arrest them.

The suspects, Shahnawaz, Abdullah, and Rizwan, were reportedly radicalized through an ISIS-affiliated Telegram app and had connections with the ISIS module in Pune, Maharashtra. Police have accused them of conspiring to provoke violence and terror across the country.