Guanacaste: Scene Of Turtle Arrivals In Costa Rican Beaches

Guanacaste has one of the few beaches in the world, which throughout the year, but especially in the months of September and October, one of the most impressive natural phenomena is experienced and that is the arrival of turtles.



This beach is called Ostional and due to its location on the map and its climatic conditions, it allows the arrival of turtles to leave their eggs, which after about 50 days hatch and become thousands of tiny turtles that begin their journey to the sea.



Alonso Bermúdez, who is manager of an hotel in the zone, assures that this is one of the shows that everyone should experience at least once in their life, since it is unique and very emotional.

The“Arribada” phenomenon is a process that develops several phases, where up to more than 50 thousand turtles can arrive per day at Playa Ostional throughout the year, but with greater force in September and October, and each one of them puts about 100 eggs.



The first stage is called the“Agrupaciòn” and takes place out to sea in front of the Ostional area , where the turtles copulate.

Later, in the“Arribada”, the turtles reach the beach; and it is believed that the moon, particularly its last quarter phase, is what determines the beginning of the arrival of the turtles to the beach, but it is not decisive.In the“Arribada” the turtles upon reaching the beach dig into the sand and lay their eggs.

Once the eggs are in the nest, the turtles cover them and return to the sea.



The third stage is“Incubaciòn”, which lasts about 50 days.

The next is the“Eclosion”, in which they emerge from the egg and begin the“Emergence” phase, in which the turtles work as a group through subtle movements to get out to the beach.



Finally, the“El Viaje” phase is characterized in that only a smaller number of individuals survive the process (since the beaches have natural predators such as vultures and crabs) and once in the sea they must search for food sources until they reach adulthood.

Finally, for tourists who are interested in enjoying this beautiful phenomenon in these months of September and October, you can check if this phenomenon is happening and make your reservations to enjoy the best views and also the sunsets.