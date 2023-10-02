Energy Minister Calls On Arab Nations To Invest In Green Hydrogen

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al Kharabsheh has urged Arab nations to seize investment opportunities in green hydrogen amid the abundance of renewable resources to promote technical and economic integration within the Arab world.

Addressing the fifth Cairo-held "Renewable energy and energy efficiency conference", which took place between October 1 and 3, Kharabsheh stressed the need for joint efforts among Arab nations to develop a regional strategy for green hydrogen.

“Renewable energy is no longer a luxury, but has become a matter of paramount global importance,” he said. The minister also highlighted Jordan's successful experience in increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity generation, which reached 27 per cent by the end of 2022.



